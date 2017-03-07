"La Bicicleta" is original, say Carlos Vives and Shakira

Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives on Monday rejected allegations made by a Cuban-born singer and producer that they had plagiarized his work in their award-winning music hit "La Bicicleta". FILE - In this July 20, 2008 file photo, Colombian singers Shakira, right, and Carlos Vives perform during a "concert for peace" Independence Day celebrations in Leticia, Colombia.

