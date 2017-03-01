Inuk dancer still recovering in Cuba,...

Inuk dancer still recovering in Cuba, feeling love from afar

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Nunatsiaq News

Napu Boychuk, with his father Dan, far right, and members of the Jerry Cans from left: Gina Burgess, Nancy Mike and Andrew Morrison. The Jerry Cans were performing in Cuba in February, heard about Boychuk and paid him a visit for a private concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Feb 25 Death on 2 Legs 9
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... Feb 17 Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan '17 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan '17 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,298,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC