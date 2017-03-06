Cuba comes to Bruton

20 hrs ago Read more: Western Gazette

Bruton Festival of Arts, in collaboration with Take Art, are delighted to bring the highly acclaimed Son Yambu to Bruton on Friday 17th March: red hot rhythms straight from the streets of Santiago de Cuba. If you like the Buena Vista Social Club then this is the Salsa dance event for you, featuring a new generation of Cuban musicians who are all passionate about maintaining the traditions of the genre, continuing the Buena Vista legacy that put Cuban music back on the map in 1997.

Chicago, IL

