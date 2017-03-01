Benrubi Gallery opens second solo exhibition of work by Eric Cahan
Benrubi Gallery is presenting Rabbits, Rats & Cats, the gallery's second solo exhibition by Eric Cahan, after 2013's Sky Series. Cahan visited Havana, Cuba and its nearby villages three times in 2016, spending significant time in El Barrio del Fanguito, where he was witness to Cuba's social immobility and poverty, as well as to a lifestyle more in harmony with nature and the basic needs of its citizens than that of much of the West.
