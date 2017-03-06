(Baseball) Cuba rout China 6-0

(Baseball) Cuba rout China 6-0

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Standard

Roel Santos hit a two-run triple as Cuba scored four runs in the fourth inning in a 6-0 win over China at the World Baseball Classic today. Former major leaguer Bruce Chen held Cuba scoreless over the first 2-2/3 innings at Tokyo Dome but a pitching change gave the Cuban batters the spark they needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Feb 25 Death on 2 Legs 9
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... Feb 17 Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan '17 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan '17 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC