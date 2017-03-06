Atkins: Cuba fears prez could wipe ou...

Atkins: Cuba fears prez could wipe out island's gains

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Many residents of the Caribbean nation, which is in the midst of a rapid transformation as a direct result of former President Barack Obama restoring diplomatic ties and easing travel restrictions between the countries, criticized Trump and praised his predecessor for bringing Americans to their shores. Castro, the Cuban president, called Trump's foreign policy, including his plans to build a Mexican border wall, "irrational" and "egotistical" in a speech in Venezuela that was broadcast on Cuban state-run television on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Feb 25 Death on 2 Legs 9
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... Feb 17 Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan '17 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan '17 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC