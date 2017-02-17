U.S. deports first Cubans since end o...

U.S. deports first Cubans since end of a wet foot, dry foota

Read more: The Miami Herald

Two Cuban women who were deemed "inadmissible" for entry to the United States were placed on a morning flight to Havana on Friday, becoming the first to be deported since the Jan. 12 elimination of an immigration policy known as "wet foot, dry foot." An ICE official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that this is the first "removal flight" involving Cubans since the change in immigration policy.

