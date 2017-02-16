U.S.-bound Cubans stranded in Mexico ...

U.S.-bound Cubans stranded in Mexico say they are victims of extortion and more

Tuesday Feb 14

For some of the U.S.-bound Cuban migrants who are now at the Siglo XXI detention center in the far southwest Mexican city of Tapachula - and their relatives in the United States - a journey once filled with hope is now overflowing with anguish. "For weeks, we have been getting calls from somebody demanding money if we want to see our family members again," said the mother of one of the stranded Cubans who asked not to be identified for fear of retribution against her son.

Chicago, IL

