The Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty artist also draws Che Guevara....
The Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty artist also draws Che Guevara. In case you hadn't heard, the instantly famous portrait of Trump beheading the Statue of liberty which recently appeared on the cover of Der Speigel was drawn by a Cuban-American refugee named Edel Rodriguez, whose family fled to the U.S. on the Mariel boatlift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 1
|WelbyMD
|41
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC