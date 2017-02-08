The Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty...

The Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty artist also draws Che Guevara....

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

The Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty artist also draws Che Guevara. In case you hadn't heard, the instantly famous portrait of Trump beheading the Statue of liberty which recently appeared on the cover of Der Speigel was drawn by a Cuban-American refugee named Edel Rodriguez, whose family fled to the U.S. on the Mariel boatlift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 1 WelbyMD 41
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC