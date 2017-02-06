The Struggle for Freedom Continues in Cubaby Mario T. de la PenaFidel ...
Fidel's brother, RaAol, "president" of the island nation for most of the last decade, has shown no signs of ending the political oppression and human-rights violations that define the regime. To be sure, RaAol has made a few minor reforms out of necessity, to open up the economy.
Discussions
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|4 hr
|About time
|4
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 1
|WelbyMD
|42
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
