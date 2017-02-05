The lonely fight to save Guantanamo's...

The lonely fight to save Guantanamo's prisoners - and America's soul

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Toronto Star

Lawyers for accused 9/11 plotters at Guantanamo Bay have endured much to defend their clients. Now, they're worried about their new president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... 4 hr About time 4
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 1 WelbyMD 42
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC