Tania Bruguera has gone from artist, to prisoner, and back again
Tania Bruguera, Cuban installation and performance artist, steps up to the podium for her artist talk at the sold out Glenbow Theatre as the loud applause from the crowd fades to silence. As Bruguera begins her speech for the public art and social practice workshop series, members of the crowd sit at the edge of their seats, waiting in anticipation for her next words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calgary Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Feb 25
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|Feb 17
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan '17
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan '17
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC