Tania Bruguera has gone from artist, ...

Tania Bruguera has gone from artist, to prisoner, and back again

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Calgary Journal

Tania Bruguera, Cuban installation and performance artist, steps up to the podium for her artist talk at the sold out Glenbow Theatre as the loud applause from the crowd fades to silence. As Bruguera begins her speech for the public art and social practice workshop series, members of the crowd sit at the edge of their seats, waiting in anticipation for her next words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calgary Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Feb 25 Death on 2 Legs 9
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... Feb 17 Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan '17 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan '17 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC