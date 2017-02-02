Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn joins Gov. Scott in calling for change in...
Lately, the city of Tampa has not exactly been known as a bastion of human rights defenders. In fact, many prominent people in this Florida city have gone out of their way to ignore the human rights atrocities committed in Cuba and have openly advocated for and supported the viciously repressive apartheid Castro regime.
