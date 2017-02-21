Tampa-Cuba flights doing well as othe...

Tampa-Cuba flights doing well as other cities cut back service to the island

7 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

When word came that commercial flights between the United States and Cuba would resume after more than five decades, major airlines jumped into the competition for routes. Total passengers using Tampa International Airport to fly to and from Cuba is growing to the point that more flights may be added.

Chicago, IL

