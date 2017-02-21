Seven Israelis injured in Cuba bus accident
The Israeli casualties, said to be in their 60s according to the Israeli insurance company PassportCard, were taken to various hospitals in the country with different degrees of injuries. The tourist bus was traveling in Ciego de Avila in central Cuba when the incident occurred.
