Seven Israelis injured in Cuba bus ac...

Seven Israelis injured in Cuba bus accident

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Times of Israel

The Israeli casualties, said to be in their 60s according to the Israeli insurance company PassportCard, were taken to various hospitals in the country with different degrees of injuries. The tourist bus was traveling in Ciego de Avila in central Cuba when the incident occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... 11 hr Death on 2 Legs 9
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... Feb 17 Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC