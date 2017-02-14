Russian Spy Ship Spotted Off Coast of...

Russian Spy Ship Spotted Off Coast of Delaware

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Phillymag.com

The Russian warship Viktor Leonov enters the bay in Havana, Cuba, in 2015. This ship was spotted off the coast of Delaware today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Wed PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC