Russian spy ship moves off Connecticut shore
U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney , whose district includes the submarine base, said "The Russian spy ship patrolling 30 miles off the coast of Groton and the sub base underscores the very real threat posed by a resurgent Russia. A Russian spy ship spotted south of the U.S. Navy 's submarine base in Groton, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Wed
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC