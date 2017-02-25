Reports from Cuba: Potatoes return to...

Reports from Cuba: Potatoes return to the rationed market

Read more: Babalu Blog

The unrationed distribution of potatoes, a symbol of Raul Castro's government, has suffered a big setback. During the quarter of February, March and April, the distribution of potatoes was returned to the ration market throughout the country, with a limit of 14 pounds per person and requiring the presentation of a ration book, according to announcements made by the authorities in local media.

Chicago, IL

