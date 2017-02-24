Reports from Cuba: Felipe Calderon: 'I ask the Cuban government ...
Just five years ago, Mexican President Felipe Calderon was greeted warmly in Havana during an official visit. However, this week the now former president was denied entry to the island to participate in the Oswaldo Paya "Freedom and Life" awards to be held this Wednesday.
