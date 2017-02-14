Reports from Cuba: Books banned at Cu...

Reports from Cuba: Books banned at Cuba's Book Fair

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

Cubanet, Roberto Jesus Quinones Haces, Guantanamo, 10 February 2017 - The Havana International Book fair and its provincial offshoots would be more important events if there were debates where all Cuban intellectuals could participate without exclusions. But they are walled prosceniums where there is only room for writers who never raise their voices against any internal injustices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,856 • Total comments across all topics: 278,886,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC