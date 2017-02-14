Reports from Cuba: Books banned at Cuba's Book Fair
Cubanet, Roberto Jesus Quinones Haces, Guantanamo, 10 February 2017 - The Havana International Book fair and its provincial offshoots would be more important events if there were debates where all Cuban intellectuals could participate without exclusions. But they are walled prosceniums where there is only room for writers who never raise their voices against any internal injustices.
