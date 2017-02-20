Report: Obama Order Has Cuban Medical Missionaries Stuck in Limbo in Colombia
Over a dozen Cuban health professionals who deserted from medical missions in Venezuela to apply for U.S. visas under a now-defunct program are stranded in Colombia hoping the Trump administration will relent, NBC News reported. The medical professionals were in transit to the U.S. embassy in BogotA when the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program ended in an executive order by President Barack Obama abruptly stopped Jan. 12, NBC News reported.
