President Trump names Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary

FEBRUARY 27: United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida R. Alexander Acosta speaks to the media about the case of Carlos Alvarez, 61, and his wife Elsa Alvarez, 56, as they are sentenced in a Cuban spying case February 27, 2007 in Miami, Florida. Carlos Alvarez will serve 60 months in prison for conspiring to act as a covert agent of the Republic of Cuba in the United States and Elsa Alvarez will serve 30 months in prison for her role in concealing her husband's criminal participation in the conspiracy.

