President Trump names Acosta as new c...

President Trump names Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

FEBRUARY 27: United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida R. Alexander Acosta speaks to the media about the case of Carlos Alvarez, 61, and his wife Elsa Alvarez, 56, as they are sentenced in a Cuban spying case February 27, 2007 in Miami, Florida. Carlos Alvarez will serve 60 months in prison for conspiring to act as a covert agent of the Republic of Cuba in the United States and Elsa Alvarez will serve 30 months in prison for her role in concealing her husband's criminal participation in the conspiracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... 4 hr Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Wed PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,543 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC