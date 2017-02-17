President Higgins 'gets his point across' on human rights in Cuba visit
President Michael D Higgins welcomed the EU's human rights involvement in Cuba in a keynote address yesterday - having "skilfully and intelligently" brought up the issue with President Raul Castro earlier this week. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/president-higgins-gets-his-point-across-on-human-rights-in-cuba-visit-35461449.html President Michael D Higgins at the Plaza de la Revolucion where he met with President Castro in Havana, Cuba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|Feb 17
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC