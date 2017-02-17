President Higgins 'gets his point acr...

President Higgins 'gets his point across' on human rights in Cuba visit

Friday

President Michael D Higgins welcomed the EU's human rights involvement in Cuba in a keynote address yesterday - having "skilfully and intelligently" brought up the issue with President Raul Castro earlier this week.

Chicago, IL

