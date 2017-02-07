Patricia Wetzel

Patricia Wetzel, 78, of Paden City, WV, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the Wetzel County Hospital, New Martinsville, WV. She was born on August 25, 1938 in Havana, Cuba, a daughter of the late Manuel and Delores Gonzales Guerra.

