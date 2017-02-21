OPINION: Trump relegates Cuba to U.S....

OPINION: Trump relegates Cuba to U.S. backburner

Regrettably, the remarkably important relations between the United States and Cuba, currently under review, will not escape the disruptive gaze of the Trump White House. Sooner than we think, the Trumpistas will move to upend the enormous progress made by former U.S. President Barack Obama to rebuild a respectful and constructive bilateral relationship.

