No, internet, Fidel Castro isn't Trud...

No, internet, Fidel Castro isn't Trudeau's real father. The...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Canada.com

Left, Justin Trudeau models his Movember moustache. On the right, Fidel Castro during a 1955 visit to New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Wed PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC