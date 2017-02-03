Next 25 Articles

How deliciously ironic that the unhinged Democrats are fueling, not paralyzing, President Donald Trump and energizing, not intimidating, his supporters -- whose numbers are growing. The entire liberal establishment -- from the cultural crybabies to the lefty campus snowflakes to the mainstream media to the leading Democratic politicians -- is having a nervous breakdown, and it is ugly and self-defeating.

