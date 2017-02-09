New luxury 5-star apartheid hotel to open in Havana
Imagine, if you're not Cuban and you have plenty of disposable income, you could stay in this new luxury hotel. Never mind the fact that this building was stolen from its rightful owners, the GA3mez-Mena family.
