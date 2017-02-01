Marching towards peace, FARC-EP begins turning in arms - UN Mission in Colombia

New York, Feb 3 : More than 200 men and women of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army marched on Thursday to demobilization camps, two months after a peace deal that ended the Western Hemisphere's longest running conflict, United Nations monitors coordinating the process reported. The UN Mission in Colombia said the Transitional Point of Normalization of Pondores, department of La Guajira, in northern Colombia, according to figures from tripartite Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, composed of the Government, the FARC-EP and coordinated by the UN Mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.