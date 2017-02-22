Luis Almagro, OAS chief, denied entra...

Luis Almagro, OAS chief, denied entrance to Cuba

6 hrs ago

The ceremony was to be held at the home of Paya's widow, and the presenter would have been Paya's brave daughter Rosa Maria. Cuban authorities have denied a visa to the head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, to travel to the communist-ruled island to receive a prize from a dissident organisation, he said Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

