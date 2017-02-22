Luis Almagro, OAS chief, denied entrance to Cuba
The ceremony was to be held at the home of Paya's widow, and the presenter would have been Paya's brave daughter Rosa Maria. Cuban authorities have denied a visa to the head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, to travel to the communist-ruled island to receive a prize from a dissident organisation, he said Wednesday.
