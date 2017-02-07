Kempinski to Open Its First Hotel in Cuba
The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana has 246 rooms and suites and is located within the historic Manzana de Gmez building in the heart of Old Havana. which will be nearly 10,764 sq.
