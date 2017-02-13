Kempinski opens first modern five-star luxury hotel in Cuba
Kempinski is delighted to announce that it will open its first hotel in Cuba in the second quarter of this year. The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana features 246 rooms and suites and is located within the historic Manzana de GA3mez building in the heart of Old Havana - a UNESCO World Heritage site.
