Kempinski gears up to celebrate 120-year anniversary with reinforced shareholder commitment
Kempinski AG announced today a further step forward in reinforcing the company's long-term strategy of remaining an independent European luxury hospitality management group. Effective today, the two existing shareholders of Kempinski AG formalize previous plans for an equity transfer between them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|4 hr
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Wed
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC