JetBlue is third U.S. airline to reduce capacity to Cuba Schedule changes reflect the challenge of starting service to such a new and unknown market. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m0B0MH Workers and officials watch as JetBlue Flight 387 prepares for takeoff as it becomes the first scheduled commercial flight to Cuba since 1961 on Aug. 31, 2016, in Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.