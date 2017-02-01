In Cuba, app stores pay rent
CUBANS, like citizens of most countries in the digital age, are familiar with app stores. But theirs have actual doors, windows and counters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Wed
|WelbyMD
|42
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Wed
|Carcharondon Carc...
|3
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
