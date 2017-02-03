Imprisoned Cuban dissident critically ill at Combinado del Este
This brave Lady in White has been in prison for nearly eight months, and now she is close to death. In addition, like other HIV-positive Cubans, she has been implicitly condemned to a slow death by Castrocare, the island's inept health system.
