Imprisoned Cuban dissident critically...

Imprisoned Cuban dissident critically ill at Combinado del Este

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

This brave Lady in White has been in prison for nearly eight months, and now she is close to death. In addition, like other HIV-positive Cubans, she has been implicitly condemned to a slow death by Castrocare, the island's inept health system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed WelbyMD 42
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 1 Carcharondon Carc... 3
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC