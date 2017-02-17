Immigrant-rich Miami-Dade split over ...

Immigrant-rich Miami-Dade split over sanctuary city order

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, photo, Itzel Munoz, 23, who was brought to the U.S. as a child from Mexico, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Homestead, Fla. A county with an immigrant leader where most people were born abroad has bucked the trend of the sanctuary city movement, creating fear among the undocumented and exposing a long-standing disconnect between Cuban-Americans and the rest of the Latinos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... 4 hr Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Wed PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,543 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC