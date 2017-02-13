If you are not helping the victims of...

If you are not helping the victims of Castroism in Cuba, you are complicit in their oppression

12 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

Rocio Monasterio, a Cuban living in Spain who became popular after starring in a televised debate at the end of November in which she confronted Castro supporters about the legacy of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, gave a talk Friday in Miami about her ideological platform and her aspirations for Cuba's future. This 43-year old Cuban with parents from Cienfuegos and a member of the Vox Party in Spain defends the family and liberty as supreme values.

