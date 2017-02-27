HSLDA Petitions Cuban Embassy: Let Cubans Homeschool

Homeschooling families in Cuba are facing human rights violations by their government, and the Home School Legal Defense Association has launched a petition addressed to the Cuban Embassy to uphold the right of Cubans "to establish private schools and to homeschool" as a minimum expectation as Cuba-U.S. relations are normalized. In an article on their website , HSLDA shared the story of Ramon and Adya Rigal, a Cuban family who decided to homeschool their children last year, and the many trials they have faced since they made that decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.