HSLDA Petitions Cuban Embassy: Let Cubans Homeschool
Homeschooling families in Cuba are facing human rights violations by their government, and the Home School Legal Defense Association has launched a petition addressed to the Cuban Embassy to uphold the right of Cubans "to establish private schools and to homeschool" as a minimum expectation as Cuba-U.S. relations are normalized. In an article on their website , HSLDA shared the story of Ramon and Adya Rigal, a Cuban family who decided to homeschool their children last year, and the many trials they have faced since they made that decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Feb 25
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|Feb 17
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC