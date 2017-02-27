HSLDA Petitions Cuban Embassy: Let Cu...

HSLDA Petitions Cuban Embassy: Let Cubans Homeschool

2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Homeschooling families in Cuba are facing human rights violations by their government, and the Home School Legal Defense Association has launched a petition addressed to the Cuban Embassy to uphold the right of Cubans "to establish private schools and to homeschool" as a minimum expectation as Cuba-U.S. relations are normalized. In an article on their website , HSLDA shared the story of Ramon and Adya Rigal, a Cuban family who decided to homeschool their children last year, and the many trials they have faced since they made that decision.

Chicago, IL

