His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends condolences to Saudi Arabia, receives thanks from Cuba

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the death of Princess Al-Bandari bint Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace and grant her family patience.

Chicago, IL

