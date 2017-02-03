Here's What Cuba's Car Scene Looks Like In 2017
Cuba feels more in flux now than it has in decades. Fidel Castro's death, the repeal of the "wet foot, dry foot" policy and eased restrictions on capitalism mean rapid changes for a country distinctly shaped by a Cold War that ended decades ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Wed
|WelbyMD
|42
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 1
|Carcharondon Carc...
|3
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC