Havana's newest hotel will set mark for luxury

19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Geneva-based Kempinski Hotels said this month that it plans to open a five-star hotel this spring in the Old Havana section of the Cuban capital, giving Havana a luxury offering that has been missing from its hotel mix. Kempinski will operate the 246-room hotel - The Gran Hotel Kempinski Manzana La Habana - in the historic Manzana de Gomez building under a management contract with Cuba's Grupo de Turismo Gaviota.

