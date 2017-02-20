"Former" Cuban Spy Jorge Castaneda Ca...

"Former" Cuban Spy Jorge Castaneda Calls for Sabotage of U.S. Courts

The Mexican government itself has pledged $50 million in legal defense funds towards this jamming of U.S. courts as planned and promoted by Jorge CastaA eda, who was introduced by Tucker Carlson as "Mexico's former Foreign Minister, also a NYU professor and Board member of Human Rights Watch." Democrats and the mainstream media would have us gag and shudder at such fulfillments of the U.S. Constitution- because they offend the sensibilities of a former Mexican Communist Party member and spy for Cuba's terror-sponsoring Stalinist regime.

Chicago, IL

