Forgotten episode in Holocaust story deftly told

In The German Girl , Armando Lucas Correa examines the fate of a thousand Jewish refugees from Germany who were turned away by Cuba, the US and Canada, forced to return to persecution and, in some cases, death. This is breathless prose.

