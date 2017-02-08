For Methodists in Cuba, 'These are go...

For Methodists in Cuba, 'These are good times'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: United Methodist Church

The small house in Placetas, bought by the Methodist Church in Cuba to start a mission, had fallen even further into disrepair. Those construction skills helped prepare Rivero and his wife, Ana Maria Torres, 38, for the endless tasks and hard physical labor involved in a creating a habitable worship space and living area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 42 min Ben Casey MD 42
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,786 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC