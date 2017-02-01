Filmmaker Martyn Burke Talks New Nove...

Filmmaker Martyn Burke Talks New Novel, Shooting His Movie in Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

'Music For Love or War' moves between Afghanistan and Hollywood in a tale of two vets looking for their lost loves. A few years ago, Martyn Burke, who has been a screenwriter, director, novelist and documentarian in his career, stumbled into a ramshackle hotel in remote northern Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed WelbyMD 42
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Wed Carcharondon Carc... 3
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC