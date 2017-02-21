Fate of the Furious spot features street racing in Cuba, new details on Cipher

After visiting London, Tokyo, Rio and a couple of other major cities around the world, the next stop on the Fast and Furious crew's list is Havana, Cuba. In a new international spot for the eighth movie in the franchise, The Fate of the Furious , the street racing seen in the streets of Malecon - a seaside, picturesque promenade in Havana - takes center stage.

