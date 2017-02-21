El Sexto speaks - and paints - at Geneva Human Rights Summit
A coalition of 25 non-governmental human rights groups announced today that Cuban dissident and graffiti artist Danilo Maldonado who was just released from prison, and the daughter of the jailed Mayor of Caracas will be in the United Nations to turn an international spotlight on rights abuses by Cuba and Venezuela, at the opening of the 9th annual Geneva Summit for Human Rights & Democracy , which takes place on February 20-21, 2017. El Sexto, known for his provocative performance art criticizing the Castro regime, was just released from prison after spray painting "He's Gone" in Havana on the day of Fidel Castro's death.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|Feb 17
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
