Despite Embargo, U.S., Cuba Publishers Invoke Solidarity at Havana Book Fair

Despite looming uncertainty over future relations between Cuba and the U.S., the second U.S. Publishing Mission to Cuba, organized by Publishers Weekly and Combined Book Exhibit, returned to Havana last week with a new set of publishing professionals and nearly 400 titles by American publishers to display at the Havana Book Fair. Organized in partnership with the Book Institute of Cuba, the U.S. Publishing Mission to Cuba is an effort to prepare for future business relations between the book industries of the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.