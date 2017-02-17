Despite Embargo, U.S., Cuba Publisher...

Despite Embargo, U.S., Cuba Publishers Invoke Solidarity at Havana Book Fair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Publishers' Weekly

Despite looming uncertainty over future relations between Cuba and the U.S., the second U.S. Publishing Mission to Cuba, organized by Publishers Weekly and Combined Book Exhibit, returned to Havana last week with a new set of publishing professionals and nearly 400 titles by American publishers to display at the Havana Book Fair. Organized in partnership with the Book Institute of Cuba, the U.S. Publishing Mission to Cuba is an effort to prepare for future business relations between the book industries of the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... 23 hr Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Wed PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC