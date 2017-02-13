Delta Vacations Adds More Cuba Experiences for Travelers to Its Portfolio

The company now offers People-to-People programs for travelers who want to immerse themselves in the Cuban cultural experience Travelers who want to visit Cuba now have more options with Delta Vacations, as the company announced today that it has expanded its portfolio to include escorted tours that help travelers satisfy the People-to-People Office of Foreign Assets Control requirements. The packages are available for purchase with travel beginning April 30, 2017.

